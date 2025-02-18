Himachal govt to categorize all police stations to enhance efficiency

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to categorize all police stations in the state to enhance policingefficiency.

A government spokesperson said here on Tuesday that this is being done on the directive of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to categorize all 135 Police Stations in the state into six

categories.

This classification is based on factors such as population, geographical area, major crimes, VIP movement, traffic volume, inter-state borders and tourist inflow, he said, adding that the objective is to enhance service delivery, improve law enforcement efficiency and strengthen the public safety.

“The Police Stations will be classified into six categories—A+ to E—based on the number of annual crime registrations. Stations recording over 250 cases per year fall under the A+ category and 15 such identified stations across the State. Additionally, there are 5 stations in category A, 25 in category B, 47 in category C, 28 in category D, and 15 in category E,” he said.

“The categorization also determines the allocation of police personnel, A+ category stations will have a minimum of 70 personnel, A category will have 65, B category 48, C category 37, D category 25, and E category 19. The number of investigating officers in each station will be assigned based on the frequency of FIR registrations,” said the spokesperson.

The Chief Minister has directed the Police Department to ensure postings align with this new categorization, ensuring uniform manpower distribution and strengthening crime control efforts, he said, adding that this initiative is expected to enhance policing efficiency and improve public service across the state.