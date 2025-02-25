Himachal govt should revoke increased taxi fares, drop plan to increase bus fares: BJP

Resenting the hike in taxi fares in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP has demanded revoking the decision and also dropping the plan to increase bus fares.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the increase in taxi fares by the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh by 50 percent is an anti-people decision. Furthermore the plan to increase bus fares as well is going to burden the public in the state, he added.

The proposal to hike the bus fare has already been presented in the recently concluded board of directors meeting, he claimed.

Hitting out at the increased taxi fares, he said that the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has been taking anti-people decisions since it assumed power.

“First, it increased diesel prices, making life difficult for the common man. Diesel prices affect many things, including inflation. The government has increased VAT on diesel by six rupees in two phases, affecting the common people,” he said.

“The government has also increased electricity and water prices, making life difficult for the common man. Now, the government is planning to increase bus fares, which will further burden the people. The government’s proposal will add thousands of rupees to the burden of every family in the state,” he rued.

He urged the government to revoke the increased taxi fares and drop the plan to increase bus fares.

Requesting the government to implement the guarantees given during the assembly elections seriously, he alleged that the Sukhu government has not fulfilled even one of the 10 guarantees.