Himachal govt ropes in panchyats, ‘mahila mandals’ for forest conservation

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to rope in mahila mandals and yuvak mandals, self help groups and panchayats to enhance and conserve the forest cover in the state.

Additionally, they will be encouraged by offering incentives after five years depending upon the survival percentage of saplings, he added.

The Chief Minister directed to plant 60 percent of fruit trees and high value fodder species in the forest area to stop wild animals in the forest, in order to avoid damages caused by these animals to the crops of the farmers.

He instructed the department to focus on their core responsibilities of afforestation and assured adequate staffing and all possible assistance.

The Chief Minister directed the forest department to involve private entrepreneurs to enhance forest cover and said that the department would provide technical support to such entities. He further asked the department to evolve a mechanism of monitoring the survival of the plantation.

“State government is committed to conserve and protect the environment of the state and in the last two years of the present government numerous steps have been taken in this regard,” he said.

Sukhu said that appointment letters to the newly selected Van Mitras would be sent shortly.

He said that 2033 candidates have been selected and 55 percent of the selected candidates are female.

Chief Minister directed the forest department to esign an orientation programme for the Van Mitras to make them understand their roles and responsibilities in the department, which will commence from the first week of May this year.

He said that the government would also provide uniform and other accessories to Van Mitras worth Rs. 6000 each.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is also promoting ecotourism in the state to generate employment and self employment for the local people.

He said that in the first phase, the department has activated 8 ecotourism sites and within next two weeks 78 sites would be made functional.

Chief Minister also reviewed the development and construction work of International Zoological Park at Bankhandi in Kangra district.

Directing to expedite the work of this project and to formulate the SoPs for adequate staffing for this Park, he also stressed for construction of a planetarium in the Park and other facilities to the tourists visiting the Park.