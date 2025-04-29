Himachal Govt releases training manual for newly appointed ‘Van Mitras’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday released a training manual for the newly appointed ‘Van Mitras’ at his official residence, Oak Over.

The manual will be used to train Van Mitras in forest fire management, departmental functioning, nursery management, various plantation programs, and overall forest management practices.

The Van Mitras will undergo training in their respective ranges from May 1 to May 5, 2025.

All Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) have been appointed as nodal officers for the training and will monitor its progress.

While directing that the manuals be promptly distributed to training centers and trainers, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to provide high-quality training to ensure that Van Mitras become well-versed in the department’s functioning and are able to discharge their duties effectively.

He also instructed that the training manual be uploaded to the departmental website for easy access by all Van Mitras.

The Chief Minister added that he would interact with the newly appointed Van Mitras after May 15.

He further stated that the state government is making concerted efforts to strengthen the Forest Department by recruiting staff and equipping it with modern technology.

Emphasizing the importance of forest protection during the upcoming summer season, he urged the Forest Department to remain vigilant against forest fires and to take all necessary preventive measures.

Under the Van Mitra recruitment program, 1,896 Van Mitras have so far joined at their respective locations across the state.