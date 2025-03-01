Himachal Govt launches CM Dashboard

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched CM Dashboard to monitor the progress and performance of 66 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of 8 departments here on Saturday.

The dash board has been developed by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.

He said that under this initiative, 8 KPIs of Rural Development, 8 KPIs of Public Works Department, 6 KPIs of Jal Shakti Vibhag, 7 KPIs of Revenue, 4 KPIs of Women and Child Development, 10 KPIs of Education, 5 KPIs of Tribal Development and 18 KPIs of Health Departments have been covered.

Sukhu said that this step will go a long way in accelerating the pace of development and providing accurate information of the beneficiaries of different departments on one platform.

He asked the departments to report accurate data to take precise decisions to ensure welfare of the people.

Sukhu further said that he would personally monitor the progress of various welfare schemes through this Dashboard regularly.

The Chief Minister said that this move of the government will enhance transparency and accountability in the governance besides streamlining data collection and analysis.

“This will also reduce the administrative burden on officials. The CM Dashboard has data of above 11 lakh beneficiaries of the government departments,” he said, adding that all the government departments would be brought under the ambit of CM Dashboard and the number of KPIs would also be enhanced.

“Once this process is complete, Boards and Corporations would also be incorporated on this platform,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is bringing reforms to ensure the welfare of the beneficiaries and modern technology can prove to be a key instrument in addressing the future challenges.

“The government is focusing on good governance and the departments must make earnest efforts to provide quality services to the people of the state nearer to their homes,” he said.

He also launched the District Good Governance Index on the occasion. Earlier, he also inaugurated the beautification work of Armsdale Building phase-III.