Himachal govt grants 60-day special maternity leave for stillbirth, neonatal loss

Bringing major relief to female employees, the Himachal Pradesh government has introduced a 60-day special maternity leave for women who experience a stillbirth or the loss of a child soon after birth.

Currently, female government employees with less than two surviving children are entitled to 180 days of maternity leave from the date of commencement, said a government spokesperson here on Thursday.

The newly announced special maternity leave will be available under the same eligibility conditions, but will apply exclusively in cases of stillbirth or neonatal loss, he added.

This leave can only be availed for deliveries in authorised hospitals.

Recognising the physical and emotional toll of such tragic circumstances, the state government’s initiative aims to provide affected employees with essential time for recovery and healing, he said.

This move underscores the government’s commitment to employee welfare, ensuring job security and fostering a healthy work-life balance for its female workforce, added the spokesperson.

By implementing this policy, the Himachal Pradesh government reaffirms its dedication to progressive governance, prioritising the well-being of its employees and offering crucial support during difficult times, he asserted.