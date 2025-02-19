Himachal Govt committed to strengthening healthcare sector: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government is committed to strengthen the healthcare sector and has taken a significant step by granting full salary to MBBS doctors pursuing postgraduate studies or specialized training in India or abroad.

“Previously, doctors on study leave received only 40 percent of their salary, which was discouraging them from advancing their medical education,” he said.

These doctors balance patient care responsibilities with their educational commitments, which was vital for both their professional growth and the state’s healthcare system, he added.

“By ensuring full pay during study leave, the government aims to support doctors in balancing their educational aspirations with their professional responsibilities. This move would enhance the quality of medical training, encourage specialization, and ultimately improve healthcare services across the state,” said the Chief Minister.

Once these doctors complete their higher studies, they would serve in government health institutions, contributing to a more advanced and well-equipped healthcare system in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

“The present state government has prioritized healthcare by launching various initiatives to provide specialized medical services within the state. Significant investments have been made to procure advanced medical equipment for medical colleges, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment outside the state,” said Sukhu.

Super-specialist doctors and MDs would play a crucial role in strengthening healthcare services, ensuring better patient outcomes and making quality medical care more accessible to the people of Himachal Pradesh, he added.