Himachal Govt approves tabling of CAG report during Budget Session

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet in its meeting held here on Tuesday, approved the draft of Governor’s address to be delivered on the inaugural day of the 8th session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on 10 March, 2025.

The session will conclude on March 28.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave its approval to table the report 2023-24 of Comptroller and Auditor General of India in the budget session.

The Cabinet also decided to create and fill up 145 posts of different categories including 66 posts in newly upgraded Municipal Corporations, 3 in newly upgraded Municipal Councils, 70 posts in newly created Nagar Panchayats and 6 posts in the Directorate of Urban Development department.

It gave not to creation and filling up of two posts of senior resident doctors in department of Gastroenterology at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties, Chamiana in Shimla.

The Cabinet approved to convert all the traditional Katha Bhatti’es into Katha Bhatti with IBR boilers and they would have to mandatorily register with the Chief Inspector of Boilers of the state.

IBR boilers would be allowed to process khairwood with bark in the range between 5435 to 7500 quintals in the entire year.

