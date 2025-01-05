Himachal govt allocates Rs 85 crore for Tesla MRI machines in three state medical colleges

Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Sunday that the state government has allocated Rs 85 crore for the procurement of three Tesla MRI machines to be installed in three medical colleges — IGMC Shimla, Tanda Medical College and Nerchowk Medical College — in the state.

He said the Tesla MRI machine is a state-of-the-art diagnostic tool, particularly useful in cases requiring precision and in-depth analysis. “With the installation of these advanced MRI machines, diseases can be accurately diagnosed, facilitating better treatment for patients,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure improved treatment facilities within government health institutions, the state government will invest Rs 1,500 crore in the coming times to equip healthcare facilities with modern equipment. Currently, inadequate healthcare services in the state compel 9.5 lakh residents to seek treatment outside Himachal Pradesh, leading to a GDP loss of Rs 1,350 crore, he remarked.

He further stated that the government is prioritising the installation of advanced medical equipment at all levels, including medical colleges. “Community Health Centres (CHCs) will be equipped with semi-automatic laboratories, ultrasound machines, and ICU facilities. Additionally, all civil and zonal hospitals will soon have fully automatic auto-analysers, digital X-rays, ultrasound machines, and modular operation theatres. The health department has already initiated this work, as the establishment of in-house labs will ensure better treatment for patients and provide accurate diagnostic support to doctors,” Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister said that the previous BJP government completely neglected the healthcare services, which led to the deterioration of the health system, turning government healthcare institutions into referral hospitals.

Sukhu said that past policies led to the wastage of people’s hard-earned money and valuable time. In contrast, the Congress government is working with commitment to deliver better healthcare services, and people will soon witness positive outcomes, he added.