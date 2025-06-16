Himachal DGP stresses strict safety protocols for adventure tourism after Kullu accident

In view of the recent zip-line accident in district Kullu that left a young girl seriously injured, the Himachal Pradesh Police has emphasized the urgent need for stringent safety measures across all adventure tourism activities in the state.

To uphold Himachal Pradesh’s reputation as a safe and enjoyable tourist destination, all stakeholders have been instructed to coordinate closely with the Tourism Department and other concerned authorities.

“The police department has been directed to work in close coordination with the Tourism Department and other relevant agencies to enforce safety directives,” said Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari here on Monday.

He stressed that safety measures must be strictly implemented across all adventure activities to maintain the state’s standing as a secure destination for tourists.

“All equipment used in adventure activities must undergo regular and thorough mechanical inspections by certified professionals,” he stated.

Emphasizing strict compliance, the DGP added that comprehensive safety protocols must be established, documented, and rigorously followed at all activity sites.

He also directed that prior permissions be mandatory, with necessary approvals to be obtained from the District Magistrate or other competent authorities before the commencement of any adventure activity.

The directive covers a wide range of activities including zip-lining, bungee jumping, rock climbing, rappelling, river rafting, snow scooters, paragliding, hot air ballooning, merry-go-rounds, swing boats, quad biking, and zorbing.

“The primary objective is to ensure public safety, prevent accidents, and promote responsible adventure tourism in the state,” said Tewari.

“All district authorities are directed to disseminate these instructions to relevant stakeholders, conduct regular inspections, and take immediate action in case of any non-compliance,” he added.

“The role of Range Inspectors General/Deputy Inspectors General and the Additional Director General (Law & Order) will be pivotal in ensuring the strict enforcement of these directives. This will help safeguard tourists and preserve the reputation of the Himachal Pradesh Police and the state as a premier tourism destination,” Tewari concluded.