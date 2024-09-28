Himachal: Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti demonstrates against illegal mosques and migrants

Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti held dharnas and demonstrations at district headquarters in all 12 districts on Saturday against illegal mosques and migrants in Himachal Pradesh.

Following demonstrations held outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla, a peaceful protest march was also taken out up to Sher-e-Punjab.

Dev Bhoomi Sangarsh Samiti Convenor Bharat Bhushan blamed the state government for taking no action against illegal mosques and illegal migrants in the state.

Advertisement

“The attitude of the government and the administration has remained in denial. The minister of the government himself has said in the assembly that four to five thousand Bangladeshis or Rohingyas have entered the state. The police is not looking for them, but those who raise their voice against them are being intimidated,” he charged.

Bhushan alleged that efforts are being made to suppress this serious issue at the national level in a well planned manner.

Bhushan said, “The ministers demand from the government to get the verification done in the assembly and demolish the illegal structure. However, the minister who gave statements against illegal mosques and illegal immigrants are being summoned to Delhi to silence him.”

Taking to task those who held Sadbhavna March, he said that when the people of Hindu society are oppressed, such people do not raise their voice anywhere.

Stating that the attention of the people is on the decision of the controversial Sanjauli mosque that is to come on October 5, he cautioned that if the state government fails to take a decision in the interest of the public at large on that day, the movement that has been started will become aggressive.

“Sangharsh Samiti and the people of the state will recite Lord Hanuman Chalisa in their homes. Prayers service will also be held in the Sankat Mochan temple, Shimla. After this, if the decision comes in favor of the people of Himachal, then it will be welcomed. If the decision is not taken, then the movement will become violent, for which the government and administration will be responsible,” he warned.

On behalf of the Dev Bhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, memorandums have been sent to the President through the Deputy Commissioner’s of all the districts, in which concerns have been lodged against the construction of illegal mosques by the Waqf Board in the state and the demographic imbalance caused by the threat of illegal immigrants and alleged Bangladeshi intruders and Rohingyas, said Bhusahan.

He alleged that many illegal mosques and shrines are being built on government land in Himachal and also the Waqf Board is claiming its possession on government land anywhere in Devbhoomi.

“The number of illegal immigrants, Bangladeshi intruders and Rohingyas is continuously increasing in the state. Illegal immigrants with fake Aadhar cards have been caught in Gumma Kotkhai, Arki, Balh in the past few days. Similarly, migrants with fake Aadhar cards are being found in other parts of the state as well,” he alleged.

All these serious reasons have caused demographic imbalance in Himachal Pradesh and even the employment of local people has been captured, he said.

He alleged a rise in cases of illegal migrants luring and kidnapping the girls and women, due to which the people of Devbhoomi Himachal are agitated.

He said that their organization has appealed to the President to dissolve the Waqf Board and give directions to the state government to make a concrete policy to control illegal activities.