Himachal CM welcomes Supreme Court’s decision on CPS

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s directive to initiate disqualification proceedings against MLAs appointed as Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) in Himachal Pradesh. Interacting with media persons in New Delhi, he stated that the Supreme Court has provided clarity on the legal interpretation of the matter, which differed from paragraph 50 of the High Court’s decision.

“The relief granted by the Supreme Court is significant, and we will now deliberate on the next steps after considering all legal aspects,” the Chief Minister said.

Responding to another question, Sukhu criticised the opposition’s behaviour, describing it as ‘childish’ and lacking focus on public issues.

“There are no controversies, but their behaviour is simply childish. Sometimes they talk about toilet tax, sometimes they indulge in ‘Samosa Politics’. These are mere distractions,” he remarked.

The CM stated that since the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ was rejected by the people of the state and the Congress successfully retained its strength of 40 seats in the Vidhan Sabha, the opposition’s personal attacks against him are a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the welfare schemes implemented by the state government over the past two years.

The Chief Minister said that the opposition should act responsibly and raise welfare issues of the common man. He reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged and said that significant progress has been made in improving their socio-economic status during his tenure.