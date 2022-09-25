Himachal CM lauds advocates

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the advocates not only help in getting justice to the people but also have the ability to lead the people when needed.

Addressing the conference organized for advocates by the Law and Legal Affairs wing of state BJP, Chief Minister Thakur said there was a special relationship between law and politics as it was important to have knowledge of law to serve the people through politics.

“The advocates also play an important role in making the politicians aware of laws from time to time. Apart from this, their contribution in getting justice to the people is also commendable,” he added

जरूरतमंद को न्याय एवं अधिकार दिलाने के लिए एक अधिवक्ता की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रहती है। मुझे विश्वास है कि अधिवक्ता अपनी इस भूमिका को ईमानदार भाव के साथ निभाते रहेंगे। आज शिमला में प्रदेश भाजपा के कानून एवं कानूनी मामलों के विभाग द्वारा आयोजित अधिवक्ताओ के सम्मेलन को संबोधित किया। pic.twitter.com/wcwcKBEvZa — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) September 25, 2022

The Chief Minister said since the assembly elections are round the corner, advocates can act as the spokesperson of the society and can play a decisive role in elections as they can understand and feel the pulse of the masses.