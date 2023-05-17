Himachal CM assures schemes to strengthen rural economy

Presiding over the concluding function of a two-day district-level Sipur Mela at Mashobra in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that his government was well aware of the problems of the rural areas and would come up with a scheme to strengthen the rural economy in the coming times.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government would buy 10 liters of cow’s milk at the rate of Rs 80 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 100 per litre per day from the cattle rearers as promised by the Congress during the assembly elections and the government was working to implement this scheme on the ground.

The chief minister said that the state government had fulfilled the first guarantee by reinstating the old pension scheme in the first Cabinet meeting which will benefit about 1.36 lakh NPS employees of the state government. It has also started to fulfill the other guarantees of the election manifesto and will provide Rs.1,500 per month as Indira Gandhi Mahila Samman Nidhi to 2.31 lakh women in the first phase.

He said that the government inherited the economic crisis from the previous BJP government, but today every person in the state has a debt of about Rs.93,000.

Seeking the cooperation of people to achieve this goal, he said that despite financial constraints, the development of the state would not be allowed to hamper and simultaneously the state government is working for resource mobilization.

Praising the works done by Anirudh Singh in the Kasumpti assembly area, the chief minister said that his experience was taken into account while inducting him into the Council of Ministers and had been given coveted portfolios of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

“Kasumpti assembly segment has been honoured with a cabinet berth for the first time in 75 years,” he said.

He announced the metalling of Mashobra to Sipur road within a month so that people of the area do not face any inconvenience.

The chief minister offered prayers at Sipur Temple and also released a souvenir.