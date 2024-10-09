Himachal CM adopting new tactics to put burden of tax on the public: LoP

Former CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur has accused the Himachal Pradesh Congress government of adopting new tactics to put the burden of tax on the public of the state.

“Instead of reducing its wasteful expenditure, the Congress government of the state is imposing new taxes on the public every day. Such arbitrary decisions are being taken without thinking, due to which this hill state is being ridiculed all over the country,” he claimed.

Thakur said on Wednesday that the brunt of their economic mismanagement is being borne by every class that pays tax to the government, but in return, the government is harassing them by imposing many types of taxes instead of giving them facilities.

Blaming Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the loss suffered by Congress in Haryana, he said, “His (Sukhu) lies and the model of false guarantees was being tried to be implemented by its national leaders in Haryana as well. However the enlightened people foiled their plans by instilling faith only in the BJP.”

The Chief Minister uses a new trick to collect taxes every day and when the opposition raises the voice of the people and protests, Sukhu immediately withdraws the decision, he claimed.

He issues statements to the media denying of having taken any decision of imposition of tax, pretending to be ignorant in the eyes of the public, said Thakur, adding that whenever an administrative secretary issues such an order, it is a natural process that the file must have passed through the Chief Minister.

The Leader of Opposition said that the way the Chief Minister has misled the public by lying during the Haryana and Jammu Kashmir elections, led the Congress to bear the brunt of it in both the states.

Their national leaders kept talking about the Himachal model and the public expressed their trust in the policies of the BJP, he said.

Thakur claimed that the Congress government in Himachal is running with the help financial support of the Centre.

“Today, development work is at a standstill in the entire state. The government has gone bankrupt. Its Ministers, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Chairman of various Boards and Corporations are enjoying at the expense of the state exchequer. Law and order has collapsed in the state. There is an atmosphere of anarchy everywhere. The police is engaged in providing security to the Congress leaders,” he charged.