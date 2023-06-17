Himachal CM accuses BJP of politicising murder of youth in Salooni

As BJP held a statewide protest on Saturday over the murder of a youth in Salooni of Chamba in the Chamba district Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the party of politicising the case.

Expressing his displeasure over the protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the murder, he said that the case was the first case of its kind in the country where all the accused have been apprehended and were currently in police custody.

Despite swift action taken by the police, the furor being created by the BJP is uncalled for and unjustified, he added while talking to media persons.

The chief minister said that all the accused involved in this murder were arrested within 24 hours.

He said that the BJP’s persistence in protesting, despite the arrests and the government’s acceptance of their demand for an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seems illogical.

He further said that the BJP, being the ruling party at the Centre, could easily initiate an NIA investigation by a mere phone call from the Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur.

However, the BJP is exploiting the situation for political gain, with an eye on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he charged.

The Chief Minister said that despite arrests of all involved in the case, the BJP’s youth wing, Yuva Morcha, after five days of the incident has set ablaze the houses of the accused.

“Despite assurance to the people given time and again by me that all persons involved in the murder case would be brought to books. It is beyond the perception that why such protests were being held despite arrests made, which seems that the BJP was doing dirty politics,” said the Chief Minister.

Taking a dig at BJP, Sukhu said that it would have been appropriate if the state BJP would have launched a movement and protested for the rights of the state.

They instead should have raised the voice with the centre for the due and legitimate rights of the state for the welfare of the people, he asserted.

Sukhu stated that the Congress party would have extended its support in cases prioritizing the interests of the state. Emphasizing the shared responsibility of the government and the opposition to protect the rights of the state, the Chief Minister asked the BJP to collaborate on issues such as water cess and enhancing royalty in various hydropower projects, ensuring that the state receives its due rights.