Himachal by-poll results: Congress wins Dehra and Nalagarh, BJP Hamirpur

With Kamlesh Thakur (53), wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu winning Dehra by-poll, she has scripted history by opening Congress account in Dehra Assembly constituency.

Debutant Kamlesh Thakur defeated her rival, two-time MLA and BJP candidate Hoshyar Singh by a margin of 9,399 votes.

She got 32,737 votes, while Hoshyar Singh got 23,338 votes.

Congress has also won Nalagarh by-poll, as its candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa defeated his opponent BJP candidate K L Thakur by 8,990 votes.

Bawa secured 34,068 votes, while Thakur got 25,618 votes.

In Hamirpur Assembly constituency BJP’s candidate Ashish Sharma got 27,041 defeating Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma who got 25,470 votes.

Sharma won by 1,571 votes.

The by-polls in Dehra, Nalagarh and Hamirpur was held on July 10, with an overall voting percentage of 71 percent.

Nalagarh Assembly constituency had witnessed the highest voter turnout at around 79 percent, followed by Hamirpur 67.72 percent and Dehra 65.42 percent.

The counting to these seats began at 8.00 am. Thirteen candidates were in the fray for the by-polls.

These elections were necessitated after the State Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania accepted the resignation of the three independent MLAs, K L Thakur of Nalagarh, Hoshyar Singh of Dehra and Ashish Sharma of Hamirpur on June 3.

The three independent MLAs had submitted their resignation to the Speaker on March 22, before joining BJP the next day. Since their resignation was not accepted by the Speaker, they approached the High Court and even staged a protest in the premises of the State Legislative Assembly on March 30, demanding acceptance of their resignation.