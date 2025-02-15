Himachal budget session from March 10

The state Cabinet in its meeting held here on Saturday, decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the budget session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from March 10 to March 28.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved 60-day special maternity leave for women government employees in the event of a stillbirth or the death of a child soon after birth.

It approved the declaration of pending results for 699 posts across six post codes, excluding the tainted posts.

These include Market Supervisor (Post Code-977), Fireman (Post Code-916), Drawing Master (Post Code-980), Clerks (HP Secretariat, Post Code-962), Lineman (Post Code-971), and Steno-Typist (Post Code-928).

The Cabinet decided to upgrade Police Chowki Sanjauli to Police Station along with creation and filling up of 20 posts of different categories. It decided to open a new Fire Post at Nerwa in Shimla district along with creation and filling up of 17 posts of different categories. It decided to create and fill up nine posts of Tehsildar in the Revenue department.

The cabinet decided to create and fill up six posts of various categories for newly opened Police Post Baghi under Police Station Kotkhai in Shimla district. It also gave its nod to fill up three posts of different categories in the Planning Department.

The Cabinet decided to fill up three posts of Treasury Officers in the Department of Treasury, Accounts and Lotteries Department. It gave its nod to open a new Primary Health Centre at Basheel in Solan district along with creation and filling up of 3 posts of different categories.

It decided to open a new Jal Shakti Vibhag Division at Kangra in Kangra district along with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It also decided to open Jal Shakti Vibhag Division at Jagatkhana in Shri Naina Devi Ji assembly constituency of Bilaspur district along with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It gave its approval to open a new Sub Tehsil at Loharghat in Solan district along with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The Cabinet gave its approval to upgrade 16 sanctioned posts of Assistant Professor to Associate Professor in various departments at Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College, Shimla.

Additionally, it gave its nod to start B.Tech (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) and B. Tech (Computer Science) courses at Rajiv Gandhi Government Engineering College at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district, along with the creation and filling of eight posts in different categories.

It also approved the introduction of B.Tech (Civil Engineering) course at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pragatinagar, in Shimla district, along with the creation and filling of seven posts in various categories.

The Cabinet has decided to introduce a new diploma course, Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), at Government Polytechnic College, Sundernagar, in Mandi district.

It decided to establish the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Nerchowk, in Mandi district. It has also approved the creation and filling of posts, including Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Senior Resident Doctor, Nuclear Medicine Technologist, and Radiation Safety Officer.

It also decided to fill up the post of Assistant Professor in the department of Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion under the department of Pathology in Dr. Y.S. Parmar Government Medical College Nahan, district Sirmaur.

It gave its consent to allow the allopathic doctors to draw full salary during their study leave within India or outside the country.

The Cabinet decided to categorize all the 135 existing Police Stations into six categories based on the criteria of population, area, major crime, traffic, inter-state borders and flow of tourists. It was also decided that staff posting in police stations will be revised on the basis of their category to strengthen the field offices and ensure better services to the people.

The Cabinet approved the auction-cum-tender process for collecting entry tax for the financial year 2025-26, with an expected additional revenue of Rs. 11.56 crore compared to the year 2024-2025.

Additionally, the Cabinet also decided to implement the FASTag facility at all entry toll barriers in a phased manner. In the first phase, FASTag will be introduced at the toll barriers in Garamaura (Bilaspur), Parwanoo (Main) and Tiara Bypass (Solan), Govindghat (Sirmaur), Kandwal (Nurpur), Mehatpur (Una), and Baddi (Solan).