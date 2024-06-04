Himachal assembly by-polls: Cong wins 3 seats, BJP 2

The Congress has won three, while BJP two seats in the by-elections held in six Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh.

The elections in six ACs of Dharamshala, Sujanpur, Barsar, Kutlehar, Gagret and Lahaul-Spiti, which were held simultaneously on June 1 along with the LS elections.

The by-elections were necessitated in these ACs as it had fallen vacant after the six rebel MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker for defying the party whip to be present in the House to vote in favour of the state government during the cut motion and Budget session.

The Congress managed to retain the three seats Sujanpur, Gagret and Lahaul and Spiti, after their candidates Captain Ranjeet Singh, Rakesh Kalia and Anuradha Rana won the seats respectively.

Ranjeet Rana bagged 29529 votes defeating BJP’s Rajinder Rana by a margin of 2440 votes.

Anuradha Rana got 9414 votes defeating Ram Lal Markanda (Independent) by 1960 votes. Ravi Thakur of BJP got 3049 votes.

Rakesh Kalia (35768 votes) won by a margin of 8487 defeating BJP candidate Chaitanya Sharma (27281).

Sudhir Sharma bagging 28066 votes won from Dharamshala AC by 5526 votes defeating Congress candidate Devinder Singh Jaggi.

In Barsar AC, BJP candidate Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (33086) defeated Subhash Chand (30961) by 2125 votes.

The counting is still under progress in Kutlehar with Congress candidate Vivek Sharma getting 35728 votes and is leading by 4887 votes, while BJP candidate Davinder Kumar Bhutto has got 30841 votes.