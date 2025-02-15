High-level meeting reviews key issues affecting mega infra projects in Guj,Raj

A high-level meeting was held to review key issues affecting mega infrastructure projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan and it focused on expediting issue resolution through enhanced inter-ministerial and state coordination facilitated by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG).

Amardeep Bhatia, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) chaired the high-level meeting which was also attended by senior officials from Central Ministries, State Governments, and Project Proponents.

Advertisement

In the meeting, 21 issues across 14 significant projects were reviewed, including four projects under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, with a total cost of all projects exceeding Rs 13,162 crore, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Additionally, seven issues pertaining to one private project, valued at Rs 600 crore, were also reviewed.

The meeting placed significant emphasis on the transmission projects of the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat. Once operational, the park is expected to generate approximately 81 billion units of clean electricity annually, significantly reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Additionally, it is projected to create approximately 15,200 green jobs across various sectors, including construction, engineering, operations, and maintenance.

“Reliance Jio’s 5G/4G expansion project, which offers advantages such as faster speeds, low latency, and wider coverage—facilitating ultra-high-definition streaming and the advancement of applications like IoT and smart city solutions—was also reviewed,” the Ministry said.

The Secretary, DPIIT, reaffirmed the commitment to enhancing the institutional framework for project monitoring and instructed the relevant authorities to take a proactive approach in addressing pending issues.

He emphasised the importance of private proponents leveraging this specialised mechanism of Project Monitoring Group (PMG) to expedite project implementation and ensure efficient and timely resolution of their concerns through collaboration among the Central Government, State Authorities, and Private Stakeholders.