High-level delegation of diplomats from 15 countries witness JK elections: Omar criticises it

A high-level delegation of senior diplomats from 15 countries, including the United States, South Korea and Norway, has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir to witness the ongoing Assembly elections.

The countries represented in the delegation include the United States, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Philippines.

However, the visit drew criticism from Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Omar Abdullah, who questioned the presence of foreign diplomats in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I don’t understand it. When the same people comment on Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of India issues a statement that Jammu and Kashmir is our internal matter and others should not interfere. If you do not want interference or their comments, why are they being brought here?” he asked.

Abdullah said that the people are not voting because they are satisfied with the Government of India but they have come out to exercise their franchise despite facing all the hardships.

“People are not voting here because they are very happy with the government of India, but (the fact is) people are exercising their franchise despite all the attempts by the government of India. Otherwise, the government has not left any stone unturned in the last 6-7 years in troubling the people…The credit should go to people but the government of India is taking it…,” he said.

He further asked if diplomats can be allowed, why permission has not been granted to foreign journalists to cover the elections.

“If diplomats can be brought here, why are foreign journalists not being permitted to come here and cover the elections?” he questioned.

He accused the government of treating the diplomats as “guided tourists” and asserted that this practice was inappropriate.

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is currently underway. The results will be announced on October 8. This is the first time that the assembly elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in August 2019.