Amid the surge in cases of coronavirus after a continuous decline, the central government has again geared up to tackle the spread of the deadly virus in the country as high-level central teams have been sent to four more states.

These states include Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Last week, the Union Government has sent teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur.

“These three-member teams will visit the districts reporting high number of COVID-19 cases and support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up,” the government said in a statement.

With a spike of 45,209 new coronavirus cases recorded in India in the last 24 hours, the country’s Covid-19 caseload now stands at 90.95 lakh, according to Ministry of Health.

The country’s total Covid-19 case load stands at 90,95,806 with 4,40,962 active Covid-19 cases which is 4.85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

Delhi, which has recorded high cases and deaths in the last few days, has recorded the highest coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 5,879 in the country. The capital has also recorded the highest deaths in the country at 111, in the last 24 hours. With this, the national capital’s caseload now stands at 5,23,117 and 8,270 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 43,493 patients have recovered taking the country’s total recoveries to 85,21,617 with a recovery rate of 93.69 per cent.

The country has recorded 501 deaths, in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll now stands at 1,33,227 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.46 per cent.

Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 5,760 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 17,74,455 cases and 46,573 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 10,75,326 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 13,17,33,134.