High expenses incurred on refurbishing Kejriwal’s official residence: BJP

The BJP on Monday alleged high expenses were undertaken on refurbishing Delhi chief minister’s official residence when Arvind Kejriwal was holding the post.

The saffron party hit out at the former Delhi Chief Minister saying that he had signed an affidavit which said he will not avail government assets like car, bungalow, high security etc upon becoming the Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Kejriwal not only accepted a bungalow but also spent crores on it, turning it into a “Sheesh Mahal.”

The BJP MP highlighted the luxurious amenities, mentioning smart Toto toilets equipped with remote-controlled features like automatic open-close seats, temperature control, and premium body massage chairs.

He claimed that the Public Works Department (PWD) recently released an inventory of the items installed at the bungalow, revealing that crores of rupees were spent on such extravagances.

“Arvind Kejriwal had signed an affidavit which said he will not avail government assets like car, bungalow, high security etc upon becoming the Chief Minister. However, PWD (Public Works Department) released an inventory of Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’. His house is filled with lavish items like motor-operated curtains, fully automatic, sensor-equipped TOTO smart toilet seats with features like automatic open-close seat, and premium body massage chair amongst others. All of these luxurious items cost crores of rupees,” Patra said.

“Arvind Kejriwal is the king today, controlling even the water temperature with a remote control,” Patra said, adding, “But when the public votes, the remote will be in their hands, and they will ensure Kejriwal faces the heat.”

He also took a jab at Kejriwal, saying the CM should return the Toto toilet seat, claiming the public wants to see it.