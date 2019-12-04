Telangana High Court on Wednesday has given its nod to a proposal by the state government to set up a fast-track court for trial in the case relating to gangrape and murder of the woman veterinarian.

The High Court accepted the proposal sent by Law Secretary, clearing the way for setting up the court. The government is likely to issue orders later on Wednesday in this regard, official sources said.

The move came three days after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to initiate the process for setting up the court to ensure expeditious trial and stringent punishment to the guilty.

The incident that happened on November 27 had caused widespread outrage in the country. As the shocking details emerged of the gruesome incident, several protests were seen across Telangana and all over the country, demanding justice for the victim.

The 4 accused punctured the rear tyre of the victim’s scooty to set a trap for her. On the pretext of helping her with the flat tyre, the accused abducted her and took turns to rape her, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. They killed the veterinarian and shifted the body to a place near Shadnagar town and set it to fire. The next day, police found her charred body.

Cyberabad police on November 29 arrested all four accused – two truck drivers and two cleaners.