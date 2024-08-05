High Alert Issued Along India-Bangladesh Border Following Sheikh Hasina’s Resignation

In response to the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and leaving her country, the Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border.

The move comes amid escalating concerns about the law and order situation in Bangladesh, which has prompted the BSF to bolster security measures in the bordering regions.

A senior BSF officer indicated that the heightened alert status is a precautionary measure in light of potential unrest and instability in Bangladesh. The Director General of the BSF has also arrived in Kolkata to oversee the situation and coordinate response strategies.

The resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has triggered significant political turmoil in Bangladesh, with widespread protests and demonstrations reported in various parts of the country.

This has raised alarms about possible spillover effects in the neighboring Indian states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and West Bengal.

Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma has urged the Central government to devise a contingency plan, referred to as ‘Plan B,’ to address any potential repercussions of the unrest in Bangladesh.

He emphasized that the northeastern states of India would be the first to bear the brunt of any fallout from the crisis across the border.

“The situation in Bangladesh is quite grave,” Pradyot stated, urging immediate attention from the Indian government. He highlighted the growing anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, drawing parallels to similar sentiments previously observed in the Maldives.

“Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Assam will be on the front line of anything that occurs there. The government of India must have a plan B in case something happens now or in the future,” he wrote on the microblogging site X .

In light of these developments, the Indian government has issued a travel advisory, cautioning its nationals to avoid traveling to Bangladesh until further notice. The advisory reflects the heightened security concerns and the need for vigilance among Indian citizens.

The situation in Bangladesh remains fluid, with ongoing protests and a volatile political climate. The Indian government and security forces are closely monitoring the developments, prepared to respond to any potential cross-border impacts.