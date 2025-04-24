High alert along India-Pakistan border in Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer districts

A high alert has been sounded along the India-Pakistan border in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Bikaner districts after the terror strike in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the tragic attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead, the Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up vigil along the entire international border stretch with round-the-clock 24 hour surveillance and deployment of additional patrol squads.

Advertisement

High ranks at the BSF Sector headquarters have been advised to maintain constant communication with troops at the border posts and all Central security agencies are also kept on the (extra) alert mode.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also held a discussion via video conferencing with the district and the divisional authorities of police and civil administration in these districts on Wednesday evening, a report from Bikaner said.

In turn, the Divisional Commissioner Bikaner Dr Ravi Kumar Surpur held a meeting with Inspector General Om Prakash, District Collector Namrita Vishni and Superintendent of Police Kavindra Sagar, and BSF Assistant Commandant Mahendra Singh to ensure better coordination among all agencies and their components and mobilize field forces with more alertness.

Surpur stressed up on strict compliance of all standard criteria and parameters of internal security management. Share with each other every tip-off or information received from sources while keeping a tab on tendencies of rumour mongers.

Likewise, in Jaisalmer, the BSF has stepped up its arrangements for ensuring the high security, patrolling and surveillance against any misadventure from across the border.

Besides, the police and district officials are resorting to all standard drills to keep a tab on untoward incidents and movement of the miscreants, even stranger – outsiders.

In bid to instill confidence among people in the security and administrative machinery, the armed police columns held flag marches in urban areas of the golden city of Jaisalmer, official sources said.