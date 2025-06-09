Heritage enthusiasts explore traditional chariot-making skill at Lord Jagannath’s abode

The 11th Puri Heritage Walk (PHW) was successfully conducted in the presence of heritage researchers who had joined from various locations across Odisha.

The walk began from the sacred seat of “Marichi Thakurani”, located near the well-known devi shrine “Marichikota”, one of the important Shakti temples in Srikhetra. It concluded on Sunday near the Satyanarayan Temple and Ramji Matha.

During the walk, many senior chariot craftsmen participated and valuable discussions and interviews were held at the “Rathakhala” (ground where the chariots of the Trinity are made), and they explained about the making and structure of chariots as per traditions. Details were shared about various parts of the chariot such as “Konagujha”, “Patagujha”, “Natagoda”, and “Prabhapata”.

Rajendra Kumar Mahapatra, a Rupakara Sevaka of Lord Jagannath’s chariot, shared insights about the sculptural work he performs for the Lord and explained how the structure of the chariot has evolved over time. He also described how the sculptors, adhering strictly to traditional rituals, meticulously craft each component of the chariot.

Balakrushna Mahapatra, the chief carpenter of Balabhadra’s chariot, explained the sequential assembly of the various parts of the three chariots and how they are constructed part by part until fully assembled. He mentioned that the axle, pole (“danda”), and “garagara” have already been installed, and the structure will soon proceed to adding “chaudanahaka” (14 vertical wooden beams), after which the “tiniparasta potala” (three-tiered canopy) will be constructed.

The team then visited the temple of Goddess Charchika, the presiding deity of the “Rathakhala” area. A detailed analysis of the fine carvings in the Hanuman Temple located inside Bada Akheda Matha was carried out. They also explored the “Dolavedi” complex and interpreted the ancient sculptures carved along the boundary walls of the shrine.

On the western side, outside the “Pabachhasreni”, the group tried to decipher an inscription engraved on the back of a war-elephant sculpture. Later, they observed the temporary workshop of the blacksmiths (“lauhakara”) established in the “Dolavedi” premises, where, under the supervision of the “Ojha Maharanas”, iron nails essential for chariot construction are being crafted with utmost focus and dedication in front of a blazing fire.

Ojha Sevaka Dasarathi Maharana expressed concern that though their work is essential, it often goes unnoticed compared to other visible services. The group was informed about which part of the chariot uses which type and length of nails, including some as small as 4 inches and others as long as 4.5 feet. Nearly five quintals of iron are required for the preparation of nails, bolts (bala), and pandari used in chariot construction.

Yesterday’s heritage walk was conducted under the leadership of Debi Prasanna Nanda. Convener Sanjay Baral discussed ways to strengthen the interest of the current generation in India’s heritage, and Dr Kumar Aurojyoti extended a vote of thanks. Prominent heritage enthusiasts who participated in yesterday’s walk included Siddhartha Mohapatra, Subrata Kumar Bal, Jyotsna Mohapatra, Suprabha Sahu, Prasanta Mishra, Priyankar Maharana, and Biswamohan, among others.