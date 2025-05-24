Hemant Soren calls for region-specific policies at NITI Aayog meet

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday urged the Centre to address the unique developmental needs of resource-rich but under-served states like Jharkhand, calling for pending coal compensation, mining sector reform, and greater fiscal devolution at the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi.

Participating in the high-level policy dialogue chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam, Soren said that the idea of a “Developed India” cannot materialise without a deep focus on rural development, poverty alleviation, skill building, education, and women’s empowerment — all of which, he said, are core to Jharkhand’s policy vision.

The Chief Minister highlighted the critical pending issue of land compensation in the mining sector. “More than ₹1.40 lakh crore is due to Jharkhand by way of land compensation from various mining firms,” he said, urging the Centre to ensure its swift release. He also demanded amendments to the Coal Bearing Areas (CBA) Act, proposing that post-mining land revert to the state for developmental use.

Soren recommended that mining companies be mandated to install captive plants within Jharkhand, with at least 30% of their output used locally. He further sought policy measures that align Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) funds with state priorities.

“Jharkhand’s voice must be heard — development cannot be one-size-fits-all. Justice to our people means policies tailored to our ground realities,” Soren asserted in his speech, adding that despite being mineral-rich, the state has long suffered from neglect and lacks equitable development compared to national averages.

He pushed for the creation of a Mining Industrial Corridor and proposed expanding the state’s rail network to improve connectivity in remote areas. He also advocated for turning Sahebganj district into a multi-modal cargo hub and suggested constructing an additional bridge or barrage over the Ganga to boost logistics.

On fiscal federalism, Soren argued that the vertical devolution of central taxes should be raised from 41% to 50% in the upcoming 16th Finance Commission recommendations. He emphasised the impact of excluding cess and surcharge collections from the divisible pool, which limits the financial autonomy of states.

The Chief Minister also called for pending GST compensation to be paid to Jharkhand and for producer states to be supported with an incentive-based framework.

While noting that the number of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts in the state had declined from 16 to 2, Soren sought continued special assistance to all previously affected areas, stating that “recovery is still a work in progress.” He also requested the waiver of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) deputation charges in LWE zones.

The CM flagged the issue of overseas migrant labourers from Jharkhand, citing the recent evacuation of stranded workers from Cameroon. He asked the Centre to develop stronger mechanisms for visa support, travel assistance, and worker protection.

Soren also promoted Jharkhand’s innovations in public service delivery, including the Abua Swasthya Yojana, Maiyan Samman Yojana, and universal pension coverage, urging NITI Aayog to consider replicating these at the national level.

The Jharkhand delegation included Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Resident Commissioner Arwa Rajkamal, and Planning Secretary Mukesh Kumar.