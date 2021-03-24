Uttarakhand Police launched a helpline number for Kumbh Mela in Haridwar on Tuesday. The helpline number, 1902, will remain active round the clock. By dialling the number the devotees could obtain information about traffic, Covid-19, hotels, Kumbh Mela, ‘Shahi Snan,’ and could also register complaints about missing persons and get other details.

Uttarakhand Police’s Inspector General (Kumbh Mela) Sanjay Gunjyal said, “The helpline will turn helpful for the devotees visiting Har idwar for attending Kumbh Mela.”

After conducting the first Shahi Snan of the Kumbh Mela successfully on 11 March, Uttarakhand Police is all prepared for the next Shahi Snan slated for 12 April.

On 11 March, Haridwar was packed with devotees and it is estimated that about 37 lakh pilgrims took holy dip in Ganga on that day