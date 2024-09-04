HEIs crucial role in realising PM’s vision of Viksit Bharat: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday that higher education institutes (HEIs) of the country would play a crucial role in realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Viksit Bharat by embracing the core values and spirit of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The minister made the statement after inaugurating a day-long workshop on the Institutional Development Plan for HEIs.

He also talked about the role of the HEIs in redefining the purpose and structure of education, empowering youth and making them future-ready, doubling the gross enrolment ratio, bringing a vast majority of the population under the higher education net, effectively utilising demographic advantage, achieving academic, research and innovation excellence and also the way forward for transforming 5,000 HEIs into centres-of-excellence through holistic and inclusive approaches.

Stating that education will propel India from being a consuming economy to becoming a producing economy, Pradhan said, “The institutional development plan should focus on enhancing the competencies of our vast demography, facilitating learner-centric and multidisciplinary education, integrating Bharatiya Bhasha in higher learning, prioritising innovation, entrepreneurship and job-creation as an outcome, capacity building of teachers and achieving the global standard of research and development.”

He said that education must address the 21st-century aspirations and create solutions for local and global challenges.

Pradhan added that the world looks at India’s talent pool for new models and solutions to challenges of our age.

He exhorted the academic fraternity to work in a focused and time-bound manner to reinvent their institutions, transforming the higher educational landscape and achieving national priorities.

The minister also released the UGC Compendium of Regulations (1957-2023) as a single, accessible and reliable source of all UGC rules.