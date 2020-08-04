Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai, satellite cities, the suburbs and the coastal North Konkan belt on Tuesday hitting road and rail traffic.

Severe waterlogging is being witnessed in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall since late Monday. Waterlogging was reported from the regular chronic spots of Sion, Kings Circle, Wadala, Dadar, Kurla, Mulund, Borivali, besides subways at Andheri, Kandivali and Dahisar.

A red alert has been issued for two days for Mumbai, Thane amid heavy rains.

Mumbai rain updates at 3 am, 4 Aug.

In last 3 hrs Mumbai & around recd very intense rainfall as seen from figure.

Mumbai now on RED ALERT, with possibilities of Extremely Hvy falls at isolated places. Thunder being heard for last 2 hrs & satellite, radar points to intense spells pic.twitter.com/WBziE70wRd — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 3, 2020

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to all offices and other establishments to remain shut today, except for emergency services, in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

The city has been semi-paralysed as the road traffic and suburban trains were affected due to waterlogged tracks.

Services on sections of suburban sector were halted or crawling on the Western Railway, Central Railway at various locations, while the Harbour Line was paralysed from Kurla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

BEST bus services diverted on at least eight routes in various parts of Mumbai city and suburbs.

Landslides have also been reported from parts of Mumbai due to the heavy rainfalls throughout the night.

Mumbai Rainfall updates at 8 am of 4 Aug.

Land slide ! at Time of India, next Samta nagar police station, highway, Mumbai.

Red Alert for RF, for North Konkan next 48 hrs.

TC pic.twitter.com/lv1P2z0jK0 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 4, 2020

The two highways, main roads and arterial roads in many parts of the city were flooded halting road traffic, stranding many vehicles.

There was a huge landslide on a hillock with tonnes of debris falling on the Western Express Highway at Malad, blocking south-bound road traffic with commuters stuck.

Land slide in between Jogeswari and Andheri. Heavy rain I'm mumbai.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/mjX7xVD1iL — Scientist (@OfficeVGM) August 4, 2020

According to the BMC, more than 230 mm of rainfall was recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours.

The IMD has forecast that heavy rains in the Mumbai metropolitan region will continue for the next 24 hours with a high alert issued on Monday.

“Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas received very intense rainfall. Mumbai is now on red alert with possibilities of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Thunder being heard and satellite, radars points to intense spells,” said K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.

In view of prediction of heavy rainfall, the BMC has asked people to stay indoors and avoid stepping out.

“As per the IMD forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas,” BMC said.

Also, people have been advised not to go near beaches and other low lying areas as a high tide of 4.51 meters is expected in Mumbai at 12.47 pm today.

Similarly, heavy rainfall was recorded from neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.