Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is expected at isolated places over parts of Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days and over Arunachal Pradesh today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The expected downpour has been attributed to strong southerly wind from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India at lower tropospheric levels.

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days and over adjoining parts of east India during the next 48 hours.

Also, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over parts of south peninsular India between May 26 and May 30.

Gujarat Regional Director, Meteorological Department, Jayanta Sarkar, meanwhile, told reporters on Tuesday that during the next five days, dry weather is expected to persist on the first two days, while the next three days are likely to see light rainfall in extreme south Gujarat districts. Heatwave alert has been given only for the first day, while an ‘Orange Alert’ has issued for Ahmedabad for two days.

Also, the weatherman has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea as very strong westerly winds are expected due to the approaching monsoon.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of heatwave to persist for the next few days in most parts of the northern India, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The IMD had earlier issued a ‘red alert’ for a severe heatwave, for parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for at least two days.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, however, said some respite from the stifling heat is expected in the national capital on May 28 due to a fresh Western Disturbance and easterly winds at lower levels.