Heavy iron structure found on railway tracks in Lucknow, mishap averted

A major railway mishap was averted in the state capital when an express train driver had to apply emergency brakes to stop the train after spotting a heavy iron structure on the tracks on Monday morning.

GRP sources here said that the incident occurred near Malhore railway station in the state capital at around 3:40 hrs today.

According to the sources, as soon as the loco pilot of Humsafar Express (12572) going from Anand Vihar to Gorakhpur, crossed Malhore station, he noticed a heavy iron structure on the down tracks. He immediately stopped the train by applying the emergency brake.

Later, the loco pilot informed the Engineering Control Lucknow. Thereafter, personnel of RPF, Civil Police, and Railway Officers reached the spot and started the investigation.

Sources said prima facie the incident is being linked to a deep conspiracy, because it is not considered easy to shift a heavy object on the track.

Meanwhile, the GRP has lodged an FIR, and an investigation is underway along with the RPF. Police were collecting evidence through CCTV footage near the spot.

Advertisement