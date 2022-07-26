Heavy downpour lashes Jodhpur city with 7 inches rainfall

Incessant rains affected normal life, train, and road services in western Rajasthan especially Jodhpur city which recorded the highest rainfall of about 7 inches till 0800 hrs on Tuesday.

Entire walled city areas down Jodhpur Fort, old high court premises, main railway station, Raikabagh bus stand, and railway station were inundated and it was a like flood situation when the people woke up early this morning. Cars, scooters, cycles, hand-driven carts, and goods packed in tokari were seen floating in the overflowing water up to the waist.

North-Western Railways here temporarily announced to cancel six trains on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer, Jodhpur-Bhopal, Jodhpur-Barmer, and Jodhpur-Hisar sections partially cancelled 6 other trains, and two trains were diverted. due to heavy rains, CPRO Captain Shashi Kiran said. Similarly, the connecting roads from Jodhpur to Pali, Jaipur, Barmer, and Jaisalmer were damaged and traffic movement was snarling.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) told SNS that 23 people have lost their lives due to rain-related mishaps in Rajasthan since the arrival of Monsoon this year on June 22, 2022, and the lives of 36 people stuck in floods and other mishaps were saved in its 33 rescue operations. A woman who was trapped in a building collapse at Pratapnagar Thana area of Bhilwara was rescued today, its official said.

With the onset of SW Monsoon in all 33 districts for the last one week, Bhilwara recorded a maximum rainfall of 20 cms followed by Chittorgarh 17, Kota 7.5, Sirohi 3.6, Karauli 3.2 cms till 8 am today.

Radhye Shyam Sharma, the Met Director in Jaipur, said heavy rains are likely to continue in Ajmer and Jodhpur in the next 24 hours with lightning, and the present trend would probably change by the weekend.