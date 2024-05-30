Heatwave claims two more lives in Chhattisgarh; CM calls for vigil

As heatwave kept sweeping through Chhattisgarh for the sixth consecutive day a tragedy struck on Thursday when a traffic cop among two succumbed to the sweltering heat.

The heatwave compounded by piercing sunrays engulfed the entire region posing grave risk to people and paralysing daily life in the state. The blistering heatwave was unmistakable as early as 6 am in Raipur with the sun in full bloom unleashing its blazing rays.

Bhagirathi Kanwar, a traffic police constable deployed at the Bhilai Traffic Police Station, collapsed due to a heatstroke while on duty. Meanwhile, in Bilaspur, a woman collapsed in the courtyard of her home due to heat and breathed her last before she could be rushed to the nearest medical facility.

Advertisement

The two incidents add to a recent tragedy in which a 60-year-old woman, Bhadra Bai Thakur, employed under the MGNREGA scheme in Durg’s Aheri region, succumbed to the searing heat.

In view of the dire situation, Alliance Air suspended luggage carriage on flights departing from Bilaspur, citing concerns over overheating.

To protect children from the exposure to soaring heat, all summer camps across the state have been suspended. The decision came in the wake of demands from the Chhattisgarh Students’ Parents Association to postpone summer camps in both government and private schools.

The Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Korea, Surguja, Balrampur, Bilaspur, Korba, and Rajnandgaon, urging residents to remain vigilant amidst warm nighttime temperatures.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai issued an appeal to the citizens to exercise caution and prioritise their safety and that of their loved ones. In a video message shared on the social media platform ‘X’, Sai emphasised the need for vigilance against the intensifying heat waves and associated health risks.

According to meteorologists, there is a possibility of weather change in certain parts of the state from May 31st onwards, with thunderstorms and lightning expected, particularly in southern Chhattisgarh. On June 1st, mild showers accompanied by thunderstorms are anticipated across most districts of the Bastar division. Similarly, on June 2nd, similar weather conditions are forecasted for Gariaband and Dhamtari districts.