Healthy body is key to building a capable society and a strong nation: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that a healthy body is the fundamental requirement for realising the vision of a capable society and a strong nation.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 73rd All India Police Wrestling Cluster-2024, he remarked: “Sports, yoga, and pranayama have been integral to Indian tradition since ancient times. The Indian sages proclaimed ‘Sharir Madhyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam,’ which means that a healthy body is essential for pursuing all paths to righteousness.

Congratulating the participants in the competition, CM Adityanath remarked that since becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has introduced programmes aimed at realising the vision of a ‘Viksit India’, with sports and physical activities playing a key role.

“Initiatives like Khelo India Khelo, Fit India Movement, MP Sports Competitions and village-to-national level events are being organised, drawing participation from all sections of society. The world is witnessing the incredible performance of Indian sportspersons, including our Divyang players, who demonstrated rare talent and resilience in the recently held Paralympics in Paris. This moment is a source of pride for us, as it embodies the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'”

The CM emphasised that sports foster dedication to one’s work and inspire resilience in the face of life’s challenges. It builds the strength to overcome adversities and resist malicious attempts to hinder one’s progress. If success is not achieved, sports instill the grace to accept setbacks, often leading to more significant future victories.

Addressing the police personnel, the CM said, “Whether it concerns national security or improving law and order across states, the police fulfil their duties with dedication and integrity. However, beyond these responsibilities, engaging in activities that foster social unity and trust is equally important. Policing, therefore, extends beyond law enforcement to include participation in creative endeavours that strengthen society.”

CM Adityanath said, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh has implemented a comprehensive action plan to advance sports and sporting activities. A dedicated sports policy has been introduced, and steps are being taken to directly recruit athletes who have won medals in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Championships into the Uttar Pradesh Police. So far, over 500 such athletes have been recruited through this initiative, and their outstanding performance is helping to drive the progress of the state’s police force. ”

He added, “Uttar Pradesh is also actively developing sports infrastructure, with playgrounds being built in 57,000 gram panchayats, mini stadiums in 825 development blocks, and full-sized stadiums in all 75 districts. The rapid pace of development is a testament to the state government’s commitment to promoting sports activities and fostering a healthy and active community.”

The CM further remarked that while the names of organisations may differ, their mission remains the same—ensuring the security of India, which is paramount to all.

“Whether on the India-Nepal or India-Bhutan borders, thes Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is trying to safeguard these areas while maintaining India’s strong social, cultural, and political ties with neighboring countries. With a 550-kilometer stretch of the border shared with Nepal, Uttar Pradesh Police actively participates in joint patrols with the SSB. By working together to uphold national security, they also build trust among the local communities in these border areas”, he stated.

With the commitment to ensure that no harm comes to the nation’s security, these initiatives continue through excellent coordination. At the same time, the SSB also engages in numerous creative activities to benefit the local population.

On the occasion, Director General of Police Prashant Kumar and SSB Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary, among others, were present.