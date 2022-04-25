Health Ministry organises awareness programme across India on World Malaria Day

On Monday, April 25, 2022, The Union Health Ministry organised Malaria awareness campaigns and events across the nation on the occasion of World Malaria Day.

Indian Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya chaired this year’s event-themed set by the World Health Organisation “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.”

Mandaviya pointed out the need to harness new innovations in technology to combat any diseases.

Meanwhile, the WHO representatives said that India has developed a national framework for malaria elimination and it is expected to be eliminated by 2030.

Roderico H Ofrin, WHO Representative to India said, “In line with WHO Global Malaria Technical Strategy, India developed a national framework for malaria elimination to achieve zero cases by 2027 and eliminate malaria by 2030.”.

Health Ministry took to Twitter to share glimpses of awareness programmes organized across the country.

“On the occasion of World Malaria Day, awareness activities took place across the country. Here Nandurbar District of Maharashtra organises a rally in which Community, Students and District Officers participated wholeheartedly,” tweeted Ministry.

Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. @mansukhmandviya shared his thoughts on eliminating malaria from the country on the occasion of #WorldMalariaDay today. pic.twitter.com/QJ6m2CuREh — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 25, 2022

Annually, World Malaria Day is celebrated on 25 April across the nation to spread awareness about Malaria fever.

Even today, India has one of the highest caseloads of Malaria in the world, however, in the few years, the country has seen a drop in cases, according to the World Health Organization’s World Malaria Report 2021.

In order to prevent the problem of malaria, the government is running the NMCP (National Malaria Control Programme), which includes vector control, i.e the breeding of mosquitoes, and the monitoring and supervision of malaria hotspots. (ANI)