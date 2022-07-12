Health alert as Nairobi fly invades Bihar’s border region

The Health Department here has sounded alert over reports of deadly Nairobi fly sneaking into the eastern region of Bihar from neighbouring West Bengal and Sikkim and attacking some local residents.

Reports said the deadly fly has invaded at least three eastern Bihar districts, such as Purnia, Kishanganj and Araria, causing panic in the border region. Health officials said the fly took seven days to reach Kishanganj from Sikkim and given their flying speed, this fly can reach Patna in the next 21 days.

Keeping this situation in mind, the health authorities have put the medical officials on alert and also asked them to keep a close watch on the movement of the fly and spread awareness among the masses about how to protect themselves.

“We have issued an alert in the border region since we apprehend the insects can invade Bihar through Bengal,” additional chief medical officer of Purnia Dre SK Verma told the media today adding the authorities have been told to be on alert and spread awareness among the masses to avoid disaster. State’s executive director of Bihar Health Society, Sanjay Kumar Singh said the alert was sounded as a precautionary measure though no advisory has been issued at the level of the health department.

The health department swung into action after reports of attacks by Nairobi flies in the border region causing scare among the local residents. One of the victims, identified as Rahul Kumar Singh, a resident of Forbesganj town in Araria district, even made a video of the fly after attacks and put it on the social media which has gone viral. Another victim Lal Singh Tomar who hails from Jogbani town in the same district revealed he was attacked thrice in the past 10 days.

A health official has confirmed the fly attack on a woman who was later admitted to the local Sadar hospital in Kishanganj district and administered medicines. The woman has been identified as a resident of Pothia block in Kishanganj district. “We are collecting information about persons suffering from the Nairobi fly attack in the region,” local civil surgeon Dr Kaushal Kishore Prasad said.

Nairobi flies, also called Kenyan flies or dragon bugs, are small, beetle-like insects that belong to two species, Paederus eximius and Paederus sabaeus. They are orange and black in colour, and thrive in areas with high rainfall, as has been witnessed in Sikkim in the past few weeks. Like most insects, the beetles are attracted by bright light.

As per the Health Department, Nairobi flies do not bite or sting. However, if disturbed while sitting on anyone’s body, they release a potent acidic substance that causes burns. The toxin causing these burns is called pederin. Usually, the insects attack pests that consume crops and are beneficial for humans — but at times, they come in contact with humans directly and cause harm.