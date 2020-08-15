On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, greetings from heads of different countries come for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded them accordingly.

Prime Minister of Nepal, one of India’s closest allies which sparked controversy by releasing a controversial map, KP Sharma Oli also greeted the PM Modi and the people of India on the occasion.

“Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India,” KP Sharma Oli said in a tweet.

Another close ally of India, Israel, also greeted India on the occasion, interestingly quoting a message in Hindi.

“Wishing my very good friend @PMOIndia @narendramodi and all the people of #IncredibleIndia a joyful #IndiaIndependenceDay. You have so much to be proud of,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“Swatantrata Divas ki hardik Shubhkamnaye,” he added in Hindi.

“Thank you, my dear friend @netanyahu and the the wonderful people of Israel for the Independence Day wishes. @IsraeliPM’s special affection towards India is clearly visible. India is proud of its increasingly robust ties with Israel,” PM Modi responded.

Prime Minister of Australia also greeted India on the occasion. India and Australia have recently involved in a 2+2 bilateral agreement.

“Warm wishes to @narendramodi and the people of India on their Independence Day. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on bharosa (trust), samman (respect) and shared values. Happy Independence Day!” he tweeted.

“Thank you Australia. Thank you PM @ScottMorrisonMP. Grateful for the Independence Day wishes. Fully agree with what my friend, PM Morrison says about India-Australia friendship. May it keep growing in the years to come and, contribute to world peace and progress,” PM Modi said acknowledging the wishes.

Greetings came from India’s Island neighbour Maldives as well.

“73 years since India began its tryst with destiny, India remains a beacon of hope the world over for its democratic values and contributions to peace and progress. Our warmest felicitations to Pres.Kovind, PM @narendramodi and the people of India on India’s 74th Independence Day,” President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said.

“Thank you President @ibusolih for the kind words and the wishes on our Independence Day. The friendship between India and Maldives will continue to contribute to the development of the Indian Ocean region and a healthy planet,” PM Modi said.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi & the people of India on #74thIndependenceDay. In these challenging times, it is even more important to cherish the freedom & independence of our nations People of #LKA joins me in wishing you the very best!” Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.

General elections in Sri Lanka have concluded recently in the Island country and the Rajapaksa’s party has sweep two-third majority in the election.

Prime Minister of Bhutan also wished India on the occasion saying, “On behalf of the people of Bhutan, I would like to convey the warmest wishes to the people and government of India on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.”

“Thank you, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan for your good wishes and your prayers! We also thank Their Majesties and the Bhutanese people for the unique and time tested friendship between India and Bhutan,” PM Modi responded.