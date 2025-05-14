HC verdict on water issue moral a victory for Punjab: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann called the verdict of Punjab and Haryana High Court on the release of water by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to Haryana a moral victory for the state.

Addressing the gathering here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that the court has sought a reply from all the stakeholders on May 20. Haryana, which has already exhausted its share of water for the current year, will be eligible for its share of water by May 21.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said it is a huge win for the state as “we have been able to defend our share of water despite all the might applied by centre, Haryana and BBMB”.

The high court on Wednesday asked the BBMB to respond to the Punjab government’s application to recall a recent court ruling which ordered it to comply with a Union government’s directive to release additional water to Haryana.

The chief minister categorically said that Punjab doesn’t have even a single drop of water to share with the other states and his government has saved the water of the state which was being stolen by Haryana.

Mann reiterated that the state has no spare water to share with any other state adding that even a single drop of water will not be given to anyone. As most of the river resources of the state have dried up, it needs more water to cater to its irrigation needs.

The chief minister further said that the state government has fought the battle both politically and legally adding that finally it is a triumph of truth. The Union government, Haryana, and BBMB forgot one thing that if the state is capable of protecting the borders of the country, it can save the waters of Punjab too.