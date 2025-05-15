HC pulls up MP govt, police over FIR against remarks on Colonel Sofiya Quereshi

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday made scathing remarks against the BJP government and the Madhya Pradesh Police over the FIR registered against State Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah for his derogatory comments on the Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Quereshi.

A Division Bench of Justice Atul Shreedharan and Justice Anuradha Shukla stated that the action of the police is ‘gross subterfuge’ on the part of the state to make way for the suspect’s escape.

The court expressed unhappiness over the compliance report presented to it in connection with the court’s orders of Wednesday. It pointed out, “This FIR has been registered in such a manner, leaving sufficient space open so that if it is challenged under erstwhile section 482 of Cr.P.C (section 528 BNSS), the same may be quashed because it is deficient in material particulars of the actions which constitutes each of the specific offences.’

It further stated, ‘This is gross subterfuge on the part of the State. The FIR has been drawn in a manner so as to assist the suspect, Mr Vijay Shah, to be able to have the FIR quashed on a later date.’