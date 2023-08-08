HC dismisses PIL demanding ban on entry of non Hindus in Gyanvapi campus

It was demanded that the entry of non-Hindus in the campus should be restricted and the Hindu symbols found in the Gyanvapi campus should be preserved until the Varanasi district court decides on the Shringar Gauri case.

Prayagraj, August 8:

The Allahabad High Court has, on Tuesday, dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding a ban on the entry of non-Hindus into the Gyanvapi campus in Varanasi.

This petition was filed in the high court on behalf of Rakhi Singh and others. It was demanded that the entry of non-Hindus in the campus should be restricted and the Hindu symbols found in the Gyanvapi campus should be preserved until the Varanasi district court decides on the Shringar Gauri case.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava heard the plea and gave its verdict.

The PIL stated that the age-old ruins of Shri Adi Vishweshwar Temple (present Gyanvapi campus) in Varanasi have to be saved. It was claimed that there used to be a grand temple at the disputed site (Settlement Plot No. 9130 Ward and Dashashwamedh Varanasi), where Lord Shiva himself installed the Jyotirlinga.

It was also stated in the petition that after the destruction of the said temple, the Muslims unauthorizedly encroached on the temple premises and built a structure, the so-called Gyanvapi Masjid.