Hazaribagh hosts historic mass wedding: 100 couples united in grand ceremony

A remarkable mass wedding ceremony took place in Hazaribagh on Sunday, uniting 100 couples in a grand celebration of love and community support.

Organized by local Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Jaiswal, the event aimed to assist families facing financial and social challenges in arranging their daughters’ marriages.

MP Jaiswal emphasized that the initiative was designed to ease the burden on families struggling with economic constraints or societal barriers, ensuring that financial difficulties would not stand in the way of a dignified wedding.

The event was hailed as a testament to community spirit and social responsibility. Dignitaries such as Manoj Yadav (MLA, Barhi) and Amit Yadav (MLA, Barkatha) praised the initiative, calling it a shining example of collective efforts bringing positive change.

Among the newlyweds were couples with inspiring stories. One such couple, Sonu Kumar and Pami Kumari, both differently-abled, captured the audience’s attention when Sonu arrived in a BMW to escort his bride.

Another couple, Sushant Kumar Sahu, who is deaf and mute, and Kajal Kumari, who is visually impaired, proved that love transcends physical limitations.

The event was held at Hazaribagh’s Carson Ground, where 100 mandaps were set up for the ceremonies. A team of priests from Kolkata officiated the weddings, performing Vedic rituals for each couple.

Thousands of residents gathered to witness and bless the newlyweds, while the grooms, dressed in their finest attire, arrived in decorated vehicles, welcomed warmly by the community.

To support the newlyweds in starting their married lives, each bride was gifted a scooter, household items, and other essentials. This thoughtful gesture provided crucial assistance to families who had long struggled with the financial burden of marriage.

MP Jaiswal remarked that every father dreams of a grand wedding for his daughter, but financial hardships often make it difficult. He expressed his joy at seeing these dreams realized through the mass wedding and urged individuals and organizations to support similar initiatives in the future.