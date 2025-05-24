Hazardous cargo falls into Arabian Sea as Liberian ship capsizes off Kerala coast

A Liberian-flagged cargo ship carrying dangerous goods capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast on Saturday, resulting in hazardous materials falling into the sea.

According to a Navy spokesperson, the vessel was en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi and then onward to Thoothukudi.

The ship reportedly capsized due to extremely rough seas triggered by the onset of the southwest monsoon. It is currently lying stranded off the Kerala coast.

The Navy’s Dornier aircraft and the Indian Coast Guard have been deployed for rescue operations. Nine crew members escaped using life jackets, while efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining crew.

The containers are believed to contain marine gasoline and very low sulfur fuel. Reports indicate that there were between 22 and 24 people on board.

Life-saving equipment was air-dropped from a helicopter to assist those still on the ship. The vessel was originally scheduled to arrive in Kochi by 10 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned of the possibility of cargo washing ashore along the Kerala coastline. The public has been strongly advised not to touch or approach any suspicious objects.

On Saturday evening, the KSDMA issued an extraordinary alert, warning that 6 to 8 containers carrying potentially hazardous materials may have fallen from the ship, which reportedly tilted 38 nautical miles off the Kochi coast.

These could drift ashore between central and northern Kerala. The alert, based on information provided by the Indian Coast Guard, also warns of a potential oil spill in the area.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant and to report any such floating objects or signs of contamination by calling the emergency number 112.