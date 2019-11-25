Taking it to Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked BJP for not giving importance to farmers in Maharashtra. She further said that the BJP is defying the institutions and constitution in the state.

I a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader said, “TV is showing how BJP wants to repeat the Karnataka incident in Maharashtra. There are 12000 farmers in the state who committed suicide, for who there is no help from BJP’s pocket till now. Have we reached the stage of open abduction of the public mandate?”

टीवी दिखा रहा है कि भाजपा महाराष्ट्र में संस्थाओं, संविधान को ठेंगा दिखाते हुए कर्नाटक का खेल फिर से दोहराना चाह रही है। महाराष्ट्र में 12000 किसानों ने आत्महत्या कर ली। उनके लिए भाजपा सरकार की जेब से तो मदद नहीं निकली। क्या हम जनादेश के खुले अपहरण के दौर में पहुँच चुके हैं? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 25, 2019

Congress along with its pre-poll ally in Maharashtra, NCP, and new ally Shiv Sena is facing a challenging situation in the state for government formation. The tripartite was almost at the door to seal a deal for the government formation but it was knocked down by BJP who formed government with rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

The three parties went to the Supreme Court which will deliver its judgment tomorrow at 10:30 am.