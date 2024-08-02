Have lives of Dalits, tribals become free from hatred:Mayawati questions SC verdict

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has raised questions on the decision given by the Supreme Court regarding SC/ ST reservation.

She has questioned whether the life of Dalits and tribals has become free from hatred and discrimination? In such a situation, how fair is the distribution of reservation?

Mayawati also targeted BJP-Congress and said that the attitude of both the parties towards SC-ST and OBC has been liberal and not reformist.

Expressing her views on social media X on Friday, BSP chief said that ,” political oppression is nothing compared to social oppression. Have the lives of millions of Dalits and tribals in the country, especially, become full of self-respect and free from hatred and discrimination? If not, then how fair is the distribution of reservation among these classes that have been broken and left out on the basis of caste?.”

She further say ,” The attitude of both Congress and BJP parties and their governments towards the SC, ST and OBC Bahujans of the country has been liberal but not reformist. They are not in favor of their social change and economic liberation. Otherwise these people would have definitely protected reservation by including it in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution”.

In its verdict on Thursday regarding reservation, the Supreme Court has declared the quota within the SC-ST quota as statutory and has said that the creamy layer should be excluded from the reservation.