The Union Home Ministry on Thursday said in the Supreme Court that it would allow the university exams in the academic interest of students and also issued a notification to the University Grants Commission in this regard.

The decision was taken after requests by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the directions of the National Disaster Management Authority, MHA told the Supreme Court.

The final-year exam guidelines issued by the UGC has been challenged by university students. The apex court will hear the case tomorrow.

A group of 31 students from states namely, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh, have demanded that the final year students should be promoted on the basis of their past performance.

Earlier, different states had cancelled the final year university exams. The UGC told the apex court that the states have no power to cancel the university exams.

UGC had notified that the final term examinations in universities and institutions, which had been pending due to the novel Coronavirus, will now be conducted by the end of September, following safety guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Health.

According to the new guidelines, the final university exams can be held online and offline.

“The final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the universities,” said a statement issued by the Home Ministry.