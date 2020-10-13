The CBI on Tuesday has started its probe in the alleged gang-rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit girl and had died in Delhi on 29 September, two weeks after the assault that resulted into massive outrage across the country.

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrived at the victim’s village Boolgarhi and visited the farm field, where the alleged attack on the Dalit woman took place on September 14 by four upper caste men.

The victim’s mother, was allegedly taken to the crime site by the CBI. The team will also recreate the crime scene and speak to the eyewitnesses present there, reported IANS.

The CBI team were also accompanied by a forensic expert, police personnel and the victim’s brother. The team left the crime scene after over two hours. Later, the team visited the site where the victim was cremated ‘dead-at-night’ by the Uttar Pradesh administration that has been criticised and lead to protests across the country.

The CBI has collected all the case related documents from the Uttar Pradesh Police and has also collected the medical records of the victim.

The CBI on Sunday registered a case under Sections 376D (gang rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The UP Yogi Adityanath government had requested a CBI probe in the case after the government was criticised for its handling of the case.