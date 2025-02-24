Hate speech case: BJP leader remanded to 14-day judicial custody

BJP leader and former MLA PC George has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case of hate speech he made during a TV channel debate.

The Erattupetta Magistrate Court rejected his bail plea and ordered his remand till March 10. It also sent him to police custody until 6 pm on Monday and he was interrogated by a team led by the Pala DSP.

Earlier on Monday morning, George surrendered before the Magistrate Court, Erattupetta in Kottayam. Accompanied by a group of BJP workers and family members, he arrived at the court and surrendered before the Magistrate.

Though he had earlier informed the police that he would appear at the Erattupetta Police Station for questioning, he instead opted to surrender directly in court. He was accused of delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed an anticipatory bail petition filed by the accused in the case registered by Erattupetta police based on a complaint lodged by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League leader, for allegedly making comments to promote hatred against a minority community in a TV channel discussion.

He approached the High Court after the Kottayam District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the case registered by the Erattupetta police.