Haryana’s Super 100 students shine in JEE Advanced 2025 with 37 pc success rate

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda has said that the state government has been consistently working over the past 10 years to extend the benefits of government schemes to every underprivileged individual, guided by the core principle of Antyodaya.

As part of these efforts, the Haryana Education Department launched the Super 100 programme to prepare economically weaker students for national-level competitive examinations such as IIT-JEE. This initiative has brought new hope to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, he said.

The results of the JEE Advanced 2025 have demonstrated that government schools in Haryana are evolving from mere centres of learning into platforms of immense opportunity. Students from government schools in the state achieved a success rate of 37 per cent in JEE Advanced 2025, said the Education Minister.

He further informed that 193 students from the Super 100 programme appeared for the examination this year, of whom 72 qualified. This includes 37 students from the General category, 20 from the Backward Class category, and 30 from the Scheduled Caste category.

Highlighting the progress, he said that a particularly encouraging aspect of this year’s results is the success of 24 girls. He attributed this achievement to the state government’s continuous efforts in providing excellent educational facilities and support to girls.

Among the high achievers is Ravinder from the Uchana block in Jind district, who secured the 1267th position in the All India Rank. A former student of Government Senior Secondary School, Gurana in Hisar, Ravinder also achieved a 212th rank in the OBC category. The Education Minister congratulated all successful students, their parents, and their teachers.